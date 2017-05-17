Classic staged as musical

A musical version of Michelle Magorian’s award-winning book Goodnight Mister Tom will be performed at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay.

Regarded as a modern classic, it is the story of William Beech, an artistically-gifted, but abused young boy, who escapes his brutal home life when he is evacuated to the countryside during the Second World War. He is ultimately rescued from his hideous upbringing when he is taken into the care of Mister Tom, a lonely old man.

And Tynemouth Operatic Society will be performing the classic, set to a music score by Gary Carpenter, from Wednesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 28.

Andy Dean plays the title role of Mister Tom, and he is no stranger to taxing roles.

A while ago he played the lead in a show where he had eight different characters to portray each night, along with around 30 costume changes, each averaging 45 seconds.

Director and musical director of the production Andrew Clarence said: “This show really keeps me on my toes with a cast of 25 children in two separate teams and the same number of adults. We find everything has to be rehearsed twice as we keep swopping between teams ‘London’ and ‘Devon’.”

See www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk for more details.