Cloud Nine comic mime show goes on tour

One problem the cast of the latest Cloud Nine theatre production won’t have is learning their lines – there aren’t any.

An Excess of Overcoats is a series of comic mime sketches with a live music background in the tradition of old silent movies.

The new show from the Cullercoats company is an expanded version of the production seen at this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

There are five performance at four venues, opening on Monday at Surf Cafe, Tynemouth, followed by the Alphabetti Theatre in Newcastle on Tuesday, the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields next Wednesday and Thursday, and the Yoga Station in Whitley Bay next Friday. Tickets are £8.

For tickets call Surf Cafe on 0191 447 1503, Alphabetti on 0191 261 5906, Low Lights on 0191 257 6038, and Yoga Station on 07875 597049. Low Lights tickets are also available at cloudninetheatre.co.uk