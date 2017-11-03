Forever blowing bubbles with gang

The Puppet Gang will be performing The Nutty Professor and his Amazing Magic Bubble Show at Whitley Bay High School on Sunday.

This full-time professional entertainment company comprises husband and wife team Tim and Aileen Mottram, who have been enthralling audiences UK-wide since 2005.

They decided they would take their sell-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival show on tour and perform for smaller communities, and chose Whitley Bay as one of their 2017 autumn tour dates.

A unique, fun-filled, vibrant, interactive, family show for adults and children of all ages, The Nutty Professor, accompanied by his assistant Miss Squeakybottom, delivers a spectacular panto-style bubble show, with a storyline of comedy and amazing magic.

Square bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, and unbelievably, the Professor uses a magic bubble to levitate his magician’s silk cloth around the stage.

The Nutty Professor’s creations include the world famous Loch Ness Monster using bubbles and also Frosty the Snowman.

The show takes place at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £8 on the door, from 1pm.