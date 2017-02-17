Fun for youngsters during half-term

Youngsters will have a ball with the Playhouse, Whitley Bay’s line-up during half-term.

On Wednesday there will be magic in the air when Mister Twister brings his show to town.

Join the entertainer for a fast-paced morning of fun and laughter at 10am.

Not only will you see a magic show and balloon modelling, but there will also be music, comedy and party games for everyone.

Plus, every child leaves with a specially made Mister Twister balloon.

On Thursday there is an afternoon showing of Immersion Theatre’s children’s classic, Alice in Wonderland, starring north east actor Tom Whalley.

Follow Alice and the White Rabbit as they set off on a colourful, topsy-turvy adventure like no other and meet a host of outlandish characters. It starts at 2pm.

The stars of CBeebies Spotbots will be seen on stage in Treasure Island on Friday.

The audience will be taken on a memorable trip into a world of pirates, treasure and mermaids as a favourite children’s novel is brought to life with a lively, and child friendly, modern twist. It is on at 2.30pm.

Book at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk