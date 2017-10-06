Gibber ‘go the extra mile’

A North Tyneside education theatre company has been named Small Supplier of the Year in regional business recognition awards.

Whitley Bay based Gibber picked up the prize at the Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) Going the Extra Mile (GEM) awards.

Gibber was commended for supporting Northumbrian Water in its campaign to educate children, families and the community about water efficiency.

It developed and delivered two innovative Theatre In Education programmes, Super Splash Heroes and You’ve Been Flushed, using live theatre, films and multi-media.

Gibber director Vicky Blackburn said: “We are honoured to receive the award and are thankful to Northumbrian Water for organising such a fantastic event.

“It was great to see so many companies achieving excellent things by working together.”

Gibber began working with Northumbrian Water in 2016. Its programmes have helped to bring about real change in attitudes towards water usage and waste, teaching that small changes in water-using behaviour can conserve it, reduce blockages and save energy and money.

The awards were presented in a ceremony at the Raddison Blu Hotel in Durham.