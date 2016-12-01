It’s panto time again as stars take to stage

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch will be taking to the stage next week when Blue Genie Entertainment returns to the Playhouse, Whitley Bay, for its lavish professional pantomime.

The same creative team that produced last year’s record-breaking panto Snow White has been brought back together to create another theatrical spectacular – Aladdin.

The show starts on Monday, running until January 2.

And there are a host of names joining Lynch as Abanazar.

Playhouse favourite Steve Walls is back by popular demand for his seventh year, playing Wishee Washee, along with the returning Charlotte Chinn as Princess Jasmine.

Also starring are Sam Ebenezer as Aladdin, comedy duo Short and Curly (Rebecca Shorrocks and Paul F Taylor) as the Peking Police, Grant Flanagan as Widow Twankey, and local actress Georgia Nicholson as the Genie.

Director Paul Ferguson said: “It’s going to be great fun for all the family. Aladdin is a traditional story and it’s our job to make sure the audience gets a great show. It has something for everyone. We can’t wait to get started with this Christmas production.”

For more details see www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk