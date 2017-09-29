‘King of one-liner’ brings tour to town

A comedian known for his regular Mock the Week television appearances will be visiting Whitley Bay next month.

Gary Delaney is ‘king of the one-liner’ and will be bringing his tour There’s Something About Gary to the Playhouse, Whitley Bay, on Friday, October 27.

His tour has been such a huge success that it has been extended four times and will now continue into December.

He is the only comic to have got two gags in the same top ten for Dave’s Funniest Jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe, and his audiences can’t help but be carried along by his infectious charm – he’s like a cheeky schoolboy delighted with each and every gag.

TV and Radio credits include Celebrity Pointless, Live At The Comedy Store and winning Celebrity 15-1.

He is a double Sony Award winner, and has written extensively for TV and Radio including 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Royal Variety Performance, as well as Live At The Apollo, A League of Their Own, Have I Got News For You, Big Heads and The News Quiz.

Meanwhile, through Twitter, he has become one of the most followed and quoted comedians in the country.

For tickets to his Whitley Bay show visit www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk