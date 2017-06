The tragic tale of the north east’s first music hall superstar is coming to the stage this weekend.

Mr Corvan’s Music Hall, by Ed Waugh, charts the life of Ned Corvan, from his rise to entertainment favourite and the region’s first professional singer/songwriter to his death in poverty, with the cast performing 20 of his songs along the journey.

It can be seen at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay, on Saturday, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 on 0844 248 1588.