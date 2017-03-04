Sisters’ destiny is all magic

A pair of teenage siblings who made history when they became the youngest members of the Magic Circle, will take their award-winning act to South Shields this spring.

Sisters Leah Mae and Sara Jade Devine, of Monkseaton, will appear at the 14th South Tyneside International Magic Festival (STIMF), which is being held at The Customs House from March 16 to 19.

The duo, which performs under the stage name Destiny, became the first females ever to win the Magic Circle’s Young Magician of the Year Award in 2015 when they impressed a tough panel at the Magic Circle’s London headquarters.

Now aged 18, Leah Mae has become one of the country’s most exciting up and coming talents, and presents classic magic and illusions while assisted by Sara Jade, 15.

Leah Mae is a third generation magician and has been performing since the age of eight.

“Magic is something I’ve grown up with, it’s been a huge part of my life and is something I just love,” she said.

“As long as I can remember it’s pretty much all I’ve ever wanted to do, and I’ve been very lucky to have had the chance to learn and perform.”

Destiny will perform on Thursday, March 16, twice. For more see www.southtyneside.gov.uk/magicfestival