Spend an evening with Dirty Dancing

The stage is set to have the Time of Your Life at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay.

Film fans will be flocking to the venue next month to enjoy An Evening of Dirty Dancing.

Now in its seventh record-breaking year, the tribute show plays homage to one of the best loved movie soundtracks of all time in the original concert celebration of the iconic Dirty Dancing film.

The production promises a high energy, emotional rollercoaster of an evening, with breathtaking choreography and buckets of nostalgia, bringing back memories of Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman, Johnnie Castle and their dazzling dance routines.

And audiences could be dancing in the aisles to the classic hits, such as Hungry Eyes, Be My Baby, Stay, Hey Baby and Love Is Strange.

Please note, this production is not affiliated with Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage, which is also on tour in the UK and worldwide.

The show can be seen in Whitley Bay on Thursday, February 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced £21, £19 concs, and are available from the Playhouse Box Office, Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, and on Saturdays, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Alternatively, call the booking hotline on 0844 248 1588 or visit the website www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk