The Bard comes to the park

Shakespeare comes to North Tyneside with an outdoor performance of The Taming Of The Shrew.

Outdoor theatre company Heartbreak Productions returns to Cobalt Park on Tuesday evening as part of its UK-wide tour.

Cobalt is inviting audiences, picnickers and theatre buffs to go along for an enchanted evening of outdoor theatre with Shakespeare’s unconventional love story.

Amy Carroll, events and communications manager at Cobalt Park, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Heartbreak Productions for the fourth time. We are hoping the residents of North Tyneside and Cobalt staff alike will enjoy this unique event.”

Maddy Kerr, company director, said: “It’s a really exciting, but hectic time for us. Taking our shows on tour throughout the UK gives a range of audiences the opportunity to get involved in, and experience, outdoor theatre.”

Cobalt is inviting audiences to take along their poshest picnic, sunglasses, blankets, jackets, umbrellas and camping chairs – everything needed for this quintessentially British event.

The outdoor venue, a large grass arena at Cobalt Central, will be the location of the show, which also hosts a row of shops to supply the audiences with stocks for their picnics, as well as hot food and drinks.

Spud & Lettuce Cafe will be cooking up a summer barbecue to add to the atmosphere.

Touring for more than 25 years, Heartbreak Productions is renowned for its unique style, with a small, but multi-talented cast of actors, stamping their own imitable style on this production.

Tickets cost £8 child, £10 concession and £12 adult.

For more details contact the Information Centre at Cobalt Central, open weekdays from 8am to 5pm, or call 0191 257 6457. See also Eventbrite online. A card fee applies to tickets purchased through Eventbrite.

The Taming of the Shrew is on Tuesday, from 7pm to 10pm.