The Gang is back on stage

A variety show that is set to bring smiles to faces will take place at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay later this month.

The Tynemouth Gang Show is an annual production at the venue, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Tynemouth Gang Show is a show for all the family, performed by youth and adult members of Tynemouth Scout Association.

The show comprises a number of sketches, some comedy, some serious, and some featuring hits from the charts, as well as the more traditional Scout songs.

The idea of a Gang Show came about in 1932 when Ralph Reader was involved in producing fast-moving revues and musicals that featured big musical numbers interspersed by small musical numbers and sketches, the whole thing moving swiftly from scene to scene without a break.

And while rehearsals are well under way, there is also a lot going on behind the scenes.

The show will run from Tuesday, November 22 to Saturday, November 26 at the Playhouse.

Tickets cost from £10, available from the Box Office Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, 10.30am to 2.30pm, as well as up to the show start on event days. Call 0844 248 1588 or see www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk