Tickets on sale for borough festival

Tickets for the third IRON Press festival round Cullercoats harbour front are now on sale.

Under the title Iron in The Soul, the festival offers four days of what’s described as words, music and oddities,’ from June 8 to 11.

Previous festivals in 2013 and 2015 drew packed audiences.

The events kick off with a brand new short play based round a Cullercoats fishing disaster, Those in Peril, written by North Tyneside writer Ruth Henderson.

The play centres on the 1848 tragedy when four members of the Lisle family (among others) drowned within sight of the harbour and within view of their wives and families.

The performance by Cloud Nine Theatre, also includes choreography from The Cloggies and sea music from The Keelers.

Those in Peril is at The Crescent Club on June 8.

Also at Crescent Club the following evening is Ian McMillan, the comic, poet and performer who was the sensation of the first festival in 2013.

He’s joined by North Tyneside musician Ray Rowley.

Seven seafront venues play host to more than 20 events.

Performances also take place in The RNLI, Fishermen’s Mission, Community Centre, Cullercoats Coffee, The Salt House, St. George’s Church and on Beaconsfield.

Festival tickets can be bought from Cullercoats Coffee, on the ticket sales number 0333 666 3366 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/iron-press and brochures are being distributed in the borough.

The festival programme also includes a midnight launch of a new ghost story anthology, an Existential Breakfast, and lecture, a literary cricket match, a late night club, a fringe and even a kayak adventure round St Marys Island.