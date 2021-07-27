TV and panto stars bringing their popular show back to Tynemouth

Danny Adams, Mick Potts and Clive Webb are bringing Cirque Du Hilarious back to the region.

The new tour will see Danny perform his slapstick comedy alongside real-life brother Mick Potts and dad Clive Webb, who all star together in CBBC’s Danny & Mick, as well as the Theatre Royal’s annual Christmas pantomime.

The comedy trio will take to the stage in the Laughter Dome big-top tent at the Beaconsfield by Blue Reef Aquarium, Tynemouth, from August 11 to 30, alongside some of the world’s best circus performers.

Joining them will be international acts including Danny Luftman, from Portugal – the Guinness World Record holder for juggling the most boomerangs, and Russian hand balancer Vladimir.

The Chaos 2021 show will look a little different this year due to Covid-19: the big-top will see audiences seated in bubbles, socially distanced, with staff wearing face shields and sanitizing the tent in-between each show.

Danny said: “People need this now more than ever, to be able to come together safely, to laugh and to be transported to a world full of fun and silly chaos for 100 minutes – it’s the ultimate escapism!

“This will be the first time that we have performed in the North East for a year-and-a-half and we can’t wait!”

The boys have added an extra daily show in to this year’s Chaos 2021 tour, taking it from two-a-day to three-a-day, to ensure that they can still meet the demand for tickets, without compromising safety.

Danny said: “The tent will all be Covid-compliant, no matter what the restrictions are at the time, we want people to feel comfortable coming here. We will not be selling to capacity, even if we are allowed to.

“We need to wait for the next announcement before we know whether we can release more seats from July 19th for the rest of the shows, but whatever happens we can go ahead safely. We will still be keeping our Covid-standards high!”.

Danny added: “People are desperate for some light relief and live performance, so there’s a real appetite for this now.”

For more information and to book tickets visit www.cirqueduhilarious.co.uk.