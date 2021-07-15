Alnwick-based pub group plans new restaurant at landmark venue

The Park Hotel in Tynemouth.

The Inn Collection Group bought the Park Hotel, in Tynemouth, in April and has now submitted plans to pull down part of northern wing and central area of the hotel to make way for a new restaurant.

The application says that the proposals would bring more jobs the area and boost its economy.

The plans said: “By improving the tourism and leisure facility, and bringing additional people to the area, there will be spin off benefits to other facilities at the coast. Once reopened, the hotel and associated facilities will create new job opportunities.”

The Park Hotel was built in the 1930s in the distinctive art deco style that was fashionable at the time.

However, the sections that the Alnwick-based firm wants to demolish were added decades later in the 1960s and 70s.

The document stated that these rooms are used to host functions, however this is not a service asked for frequently.

It continued: “Due to the history of the hotel, there are relatively large areas available for functions/events, but these areas are put to economic use infrequently. The application seeks to remove these single storey 1960s/1970s extensions to the hotel.”

If the plans are given the go-ahead these under used function rooms would be replaced with a fish and chip shop and ice cream parlour, more bedrooms and extra parking.

The 53-room premises overlooks Longsands and the proposed works would also improve its exterior.

The previous owners had carried out a £3million project to renovate the hotel just three years ago, to spruce up the bedrooms and create a new dining and drinking area, called The Salt Cove.

Since the latest lockdown the venue has remained closed – and the new owners say it will be shut for some time as the latest project takes place.

North Tyneside Council is set to decide on the application in September.