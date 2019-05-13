Business winner is a real jewel in the crown

A business has proved to be a real gem after winning a monthly accolade.

To Dot handcrafted jewellery, established in 2015, provides workshops and one-off bespoke pieces of jewellery, and is now the latest North Tyneside Business of the Month winner.

Set up by silversmith Claire Broome, To Dot teaches people how to make their own one-off pieces of jewellery from silver clay.

Claire, who trained as a silversmith before completing a diploma in creative jewellery at the London Jewellery School, is sharing her love for all things silver from her home studio in West Allotment.

Whilst she offers a range of courses, she says it is her silver clay course which is most popular.

Claire said: “Silver clay is wonderful; you don’t need expensive equipment, just a set of simple tools to create beautiful unique pieces of jewellery.

“People generally come on the courses expecting to create something very simple, but are amazed that within the workshop they can create two or three pieces of beautiful jewellery to take away.

“Often people looking to set up their own jewellery business come to me for help and advice and I am delighted to be able to support new start-ups in this way.”

To Dot received a number of nominations from customers who had completed the workshops. Claire added: “I’m over the moon to be named Business of the Month; it goes to show there is a place for small businesses supporting each other.”

Karen Westgate, project officer at North Tyneside Council, said: “It is so lovely to see a small business supporting other small businesses. We certainly have a thriving network of business support in North Tyneside, which will undoubtedly continue to encourage further growth and success for businesses based here.”

North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory launched the Business of the Month campaign in 2017 to highlight the quality and variety of the businesses based here in North Tyneside and to provide ongoing support to the borough’s new and existing SMEs.

Any SME in North Tyneside can nominate themselves or somebody they know to be crowned Business of the Month; simply provide a reason for selection and attend the monthly business coffee morning.