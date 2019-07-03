Major business announces move to Cobalt Business Park

The former Utilitywise PLC offices at Cobalt Business Park.

Technology giant Sage has revealed its plans to move its flagship offices from Newcastle’s Great Park to Cobalt Business Park.

It is part of a £40million investment in the North East over the next three years, creating 200 jobs.

Senior officials say the move will create an improved experience for colleagues, customers and partners, and strengthen technology and customer facing capabilities.

By late 2020, nearly 2,000 staff will occupy 200,000sq ft of office space at the Zeta building, the flagship site on the business park, as well the former Utilitywise offices.

Steve Hare, CEO of Sage said: “The UK’s tech sector is fast becoming a centre of global excellence, and Sage is particularly proud to be part of this, and to have such a significant home in the North East.“Our colleagues are one of our main strengths, and I’m pleased that this investment will create a great experience for them and a fantastic environment for innovation – both are crucial to our vision of becoming a great SaaS company.”

Sage was founded more than 30 years ago, in Newcastle, as the brainchild of local academics and has grown into a global company with around 13,000 colleagues worldwide, supporting millions of customers.Sabby Gill, UK & Ireland Managing Director, Sage, said: “Sage’s heart lies in the North East, the region is our spiritual home.

“Over the past three decades we’ve grown into a global technology leader, supporting over a million UK businesses directly or through our accountant partners, improving their productivity through digitisation.“Sage continues to grow. Right now, we are recruiting for more than 200 open roles in the North East. It’s an exciting time for Sage, the North East and the UK.”

North Tyneside Council has welcomed news.

Deputy Mayor Coun Bruce Pickard said: “I am delighted that a major business such as Sage has decided to relocate to the borough.

“This is another great example of why North Tyneside is becoming a world class place to do business.

“We already have a fantastic offer here, including the Centre for Innovation at Swans, Quorum Business Park and of course Cobalt – the UK’s largest office park - but it also adds to the nationally and internally recognised brands and companies who have chosen the borough as their home.

“This is great news for the local and wider economy and demonstrates our ambition and commitment to keeping North Tyneside a great place to live, work and visit.”

Mayor of the North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll, said: “This really is excellent news. Sage is a global business and a global leader in technology.

“To invest another £40million in a new world-class technology hub is a great vote of confidence in the North of Tyne.

“There's also an apprenticeship programme to give youngsters a route into well paid work.

“Sage is one of our flagship home-grown businesses. They're a real driver of innovation and skills in the North of Tyne.

“And as a digital company, Sage will be key in delivering prosperity in the modern, low-carbon economy, based on good quality skilled jobs.

“We're working together to boost sustainable growth in our region and to support our whole small and medium enterprise sector.”By occupying two existing buildings at Cobalt Business Park and investing in a complete re-fit, Sage will provide a world class experience for colleagues, customers and partners who work and visit its offices in the North East.