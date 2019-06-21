New business launched as ‘staycations’ are on the rise

The wooler business breakfast

Two of the Directors, Ian Potter and Andy Cross, have worked together since 1991 as AA Patrols, and since 2011 as caravan service engineers.

The business was set up by Company Secretary, Julie Potter, who contacted Business Northumberland and was then appointed a dedicated Business Growth Adviser, Chris Dawson. Chris supported Julie to set out goals for the business and develop a tailored growth plan.

"Business Northumberland have been instrumental in helping NCS to take the venture forward”.

Julie also attended Business Northumberland workshops including; Intermediate Skills on Excel, Ignite Your Business and Business Planning workshops. Julie explained, "The workshops are great and it’s given my confidence a boost to spend time with like-minded people and make me realise I’m not alone! I’ve used Excel quite a bit in a previous job, but you forget things and there's always new things to learn”.

Business Northumberland provide support to small and medium businesses across the North East who are looking to sustain and grow their business. The programme is delivered by a team of experts who provide businesses with 1-2-1 support as well as delivering a variety of workshops. Business Northumberland is match funded by the England European Regional Development Fund and Advance Northumberland, so there is no cost to eligible businesses.

As caravan owners themselves, Ian, Andy and Chris noticed the rise in popularity of staycations and identified a gap in the market for their “friendly, approachable and bespoke” services.

Directors, Ian Potter and Andy Cross are now working full-time in the business, while Chris Potter is able to utilise his skills as a joiner fitting out and building bespoke fixtures for the workshop and damp repair shop.