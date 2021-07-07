New chair announced for Newcastle Building Society

James Ramsbotham who has been named the new chair of Newcastle Building Society.

James Ramsbotham, current chief executive of the North East Chamber of Commerce, will take over later this month from Phil Moorhouse, who is to stand down after nearly ten years in the role.

Phil’s tenure at the North East’s largest building society has overseen a period of sustained growth across the Group.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive of Newcastle Building Society said: “We are extremely grateful for Phil’s contribution to the Society’s progress during his time as chair.

"The Society has continued to thrive and grow during Phil’s tenure, despite many external challenges, and he will leave it in a great position to continue to move forward.”

He added: “We are delighted that James will be joining us.