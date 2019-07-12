North Shields business organisation unveils new look

Chair Miles Walton, Mayor Norma Redfearn, chief executive Paul Hanson.

The North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce has re-launched itself as the North Shields Business Chamber.

The Chamber, which has more than 140 members, is also launching a brand new logo, designed by member Your Print Department.

Chair Miles Walton said: “The North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce made us sound as if we were still in the last century, and we think this new name is much more modern and appropriate.

“We are constantly looking to see how we raise the profile of the whole town and to benefit our members.

“We feel ‘North Shields Business Chamber’ encompasses more of what we are about. We are looking forward to building on more of what we have achieved under our new banner.”

The Chamber is responsible for a series of ventures to help boost the local economy including the recent Bedford Street Events and the News Guardian’s #BackingBusiness campaign.

The re-brand has been backed by North Tyneside Council.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I have worked very closely with the Chamber since 2013 and I am very grateful for all of the work they do. Quite recently, they started new events in the town centre.