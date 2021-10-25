Rejuvenated retail centre in North Tyneside is rebranded

Matt Dawson (left) with the independent traders at the newly rebranded Royal Quays Independent and Outlet Centre.

Royal Quays Outlet Centre, in North Shields, has rebranded to recognise the many small independent businesses that have moved into the centre. Now known as the Royal Quays Independent and Outlet Centre, centre manager Matt Dawson is confident the change will encourage more retailers and a new cohort of customers looking for a fresh shopping and leisure experience.

Since taking over management of the centre at the height of COVID, Matt has had to cope with forced shop closures, lower than average footfall, competition from online sales and a decline in the popularity of brand-based stores.

The situation reached a critical point in October 2020 when there were 17 empty units in the centre but with careful market research, planning and thinking outside of the box, Matt has reduced this to just four empty units and footfall has risen considerably.

Matt said: “Retail has been battered in the past year and we have anticipated, embraced, and supported the many new businesses here.

"We're not going to see large brands expand soon and it's not easy to just pull in any large store especially as online sales have decimated many high street household names.

“We've rebranded because the expectations of people when they see Royal Quays Outlet is that it’s just an Outlet with lots of designer brands at outlet prices.

"We want to highlight the changes we’ve made and lead the way in showing our support to the many businesses we have here, both outlet and independent.

"Our hybrid model is constantly adapting, and we are proud of what we have done to make the retail future bright again.”

Some of the local independent businesses moving into the centre include Garden World, Hauticulture and Quay Furniture.

Matt added: “We are already seeing a huge difference in the centre and things are moving at a lot faster pace than even I had planned.