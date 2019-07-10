Spanish City wins another award

The regeneration of Spanish City has won another award.

The restoration of the iconic Whitley Bay building was crowned the winner in the Best Change of Use of an Existing Building or Conversion category in the LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Northern Region Building Excellence Awards.

It was also shortlisted in two other categories – Best Commercial Project and Best Public Service Building – while Andrew Coleman, of Robertson Construction, which delivered the scheme, was nominated for LABC Construction Professional of the Year.

Andrew was project manager having previously worked at the Spanish City fairground as a youngster.

It is the ninth time the restoration scheme has been recognised since Spanish City reopened in July 2018.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE was delighted with the latest praise for the project.

She said: “The accolades for Spanish City just keep coming and it’s wonderful to see.

“The job that’s been done to bring such a fantastic building back to life, and the overwhelmingly positive reaction from the community, has been incredible and I’m just so proud of what’s been achieved.”

The regeneration of the iconic Grade II listed building was key to North Tyneside Council’s £36m Seafront Masterplan.

The conservation approach was to retain as much original material and features as possible.

Lost features were reinstated and the stunning rotunda was returned to its original splendour, while providing high quality popular facilities to sustain the building’s future.

New copper clad extensions are contemporary to clearly differentiate between old and new.

