Egg-cellent treat for North Tyneside youngsters

Generous bikers brought some Easter egg-citement to the young and old in North Tyneside.

Thanks to generous donations from supermarkets, businesses and Freemasons in Northumberland, nearly 1,000 chocolate eggs were presented to special schools, food banks, a children’s centre and a care home.

The donation was made by riders and members of the Northumberland Chapter of the Widows Son’s Masonic Bikers Association.

They made their special delivery on two wheels to Southlands School in Tynemouth and at Northern Counties School at Percy Hedley in Jesmond.

There were also donations to Collingwood School in Morpeth, The Dales School in Blyth, Wansbeck Food Bank and Scarborough Court residential home in Cramlington.

Businesses donating eggs include Morrisons supermarkets in Berwick, Alnwick, Morpeth and Bedlington, and The Flower Port in Newbiggin by the Sea.

Widows Sons secretary Tom Stewart said: “The looks on the children’s faces were priceless.

“They enjoyed sitting on the bikes, revving up the engines and chatting with our members. It was a fantastic experience for us all and I’d like to thank everyone who donated to make this possible.”

The Widows Sons is open to all Freemasons who enjoy the sport of motorcycling, and throughout the year they help to raise awareness of the work of the organisation, as well as raising much-needed funds for charity themselves.