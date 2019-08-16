Kings Priory School celebrates 95% pass rate at A-levels

Kings Priory School’s Pinzhe Xu.

Building on the success of last year the Tynemouth school, which had a 95 per cent pass rate, saw a large number of pupils achieving A* to B grades.

A-level results in Mathematics, Computer Science, Geography and Economics were in particular were outstanding.

One of the biggest success stories was Pinzhe Xu, who achieved 2 A*s and 3 As.

Alex Ramsey becomes the eleventh pupil to receive an offer and fulfil a place at Oxford or Cambridge since Kings Priory School opened in September 2013. Alex is going to read Computer Science at Cambridge after achieving 2 A*s and 2 As.

Overall the vast majority of pupils celebrated by accepting their first choice offer, as they head for places at universities across the country, including many prestigious Russell Group institutions.

Principal Philip Sanderson said: “There is a collection of excellent well-deserved A Level results. Not only is attainment strong, but in many areas the progress pupils have made has been very positive.”

“It was a pleasure to see so many young people accepting their first choice University and we are very pleased with the achievement of all of our pupils.”

“There was a huge diversity of success with pupils headed for careers in computer science, chemistry, law, civil engineering and geography.”

Other pupils will take up courses in a wide range of subject areas including criminology, pharmacy, illustration and marketing.