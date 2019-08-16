North Shields school celebrates 99% pass rate at A-levels

Students at Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College celebrate their A-level results.

A 100 per cent pass rate was attained in 16 of the 19 A-level subjects taken by 86 young learners at the North Shields schools.

And 50.4 per cent of the 260 A-level exams sat gained high grade A* to B passes – up 13.3 per cent on 2018.

There was similar success at AS-level, where a 93.5 per cent pass rate was reached by 67 students.

A 100 per cent pass rate was attained in ten of 19 AS-level subjects, with high grade A*-B performance from the 200 exams sat standing at 38 per cent – a 6.4 per cent rise on 2017-18.

Hannah Bowman, 18, from Tynemouth, who gained A* at A-level in English literature, history and maths to earn a place at Cambridge University.

Lee Patterson, Head of Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, said: “Among exceptional individual results sits high-level collective attainment.

“Year-on-year, this college is setting an incredible standard through outstanding support for each and every one of our students.

“Our pass rates are consistently high, a clear indication that we have in place high-quality teaching and support, delivered by a dedicated team.

“To achieve this level of success is immensely satisfying and stands as a clear reflection of the dedication, commitment and hard work of our staff and learners.

“That we attained 100 per cent pass rates in so many subjects at A-level and AS-level, is a terrific achievement and something I am proud of.”

Alison Maynard, Deputy Chief Executive of Tyne Coast College, of which Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College is part, said: “It is rewarding to know that these great results will open doors to new opportunities for our students.

“The teaching team at Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College has consistently inspired students to reach their full potential, evidenced by the results attained in recent years.

“I firmly believe that A-level and AS-level provision delivered by this college is the best anywhere in the North East. It provides a real springboard for further education or employment attainment.

“Teachers have worked exceptionally hard to inspire ever better learning and to ensure this college maintains a clear vision to act as a bridge between school and university or higher level apprenticeships.

“Enrolment for our next academic term has started, and my message for school-leavers looking for their next step in education is to consider joining Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College.

“While we are thrilled by this set of results, we consistently strive to raise standards of attainment still further.”

The Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), a key benchmark for universities, was 100%, standing at 92% in high grades.

Hannah Bowman, 18, was thrilled with her straight A* grades which will allow her to study human, social and political sciences at Cambridge University.

She said: “I don’t think I’m academically gifted but I did work very hard, which is something I’ve always done.

“I used the UCAS tracker to check before I got to college for my results and knew I had got into Cambridge. I’m pretty delighted.

“The teaching at Queen Alexandra has been very good, I always had all the support I needed.”

For Şimal Altunsoy, 19, from North Shields, it was success second time around, her resit exams securing her a place at Durham University to study history.

Şimal, who gained A* in sociology, As in history and psychology, and an A at AS-level in classical civilisation, said: “I’ve come back from disappointment to do well.

“I felt a lot more confident this time, I didn’t really think about it, I just got on and did what needed to be done.

“Durham’s great for me because geographically it’s close to home but far enough away that I can have a different experience there, and it’s really good for history.

“My teachers really helped me by being supportive, especially when I was worried.”

Jessica Simpson-Yhearn, 18, from Wallsend, can take a different path – an apprenticeship in law or as a lab technician.

Jessica, who gained C grades in law and psychology, and a B in her EPQ, said: “I didn’t fancy university and I don’t want to follow the crowd – I want a change from academia.

“I was invited to look around Cambridge University and did look at Newcastle University, but they just weren’t for me.