North Tyneside pupils get on their bikes for competition
A North Shields school was among the winners in a competition to encourage children to walk, cycle or scoot to school.
By David Sedgwick
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 08:00
Schools around the country took part in the Sustrans Big Pedal competition.
John Spence Community School won first place nationally and regionally for senior schools, with 86 per cent of youngsters travelling actively.
And Monkseaton Middle School, in Whitley Bay, closed its street to cars during the afternoon pick-up time, holding a street party for children, parents and the community.
Rosslyn Colderley, director of Sustrans in the north, said: “Well done to all our schools in the north east. This year’s Big Pedal saw the highest number of pupils and parents take part since we first launched.”