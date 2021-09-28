Powering ahead with electrical safety education campaign

Northern Powergrid has created free online electricity safety lessons for children.

Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the electricity network in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, created the free online electricity safety lesson which has been successfully shared and viewed across the summer months.

The campaign, promoted an interactive presentation designed to help seven to 11-year-olds learn about electricity, how it is produced and gets to their home as well as the dangers and the importance of staying away from the region’s power network.

It has been seen some 600,000 times on social media and through digital adverts with more than 17,000 people clicking through to watch the presentation.

Michelle Cummings, Northern Powergrid’s Social Responsibility Manager, said: “With the pandemic, we haven’t been able to get into local schools to deliver our safety presentations, and this is likely to remain challenging in the winter months ahead.

"This campaign has proven to be a vital way to help us continue to deliver our commitments to spreading electricity safety messages in the communities we serve.

“It supports our safety animation, which has been visible on social media more than 657,000 times and achieved more than 209,000 views.

"We hope this interactive presentation supports parents and teachers to help ensure youngsters understand the power and the very real danger of electricity and how to stay safe by staying away from substations and power lines.”