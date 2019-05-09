Project is teaching North Shields children the value of finance

A project teaching children about finance has celebrated its first year supporting a North Shields school.

The LifeSavers project has celebrated its first birthday working alongside pupils at Spring Gardens Primary School.

The school has set up a savings club, which is complimented by financial education for children using resources provided free of charge.

Jackie Jones, of LifeSavers, said: “The great thing about the savings club is the children act as the cashiers and collect the monies on a weekly basis.

“The savings club is about encouraging children to be more aware of money, saving regularly, irrelevant of how much, and the financial education is under-pinned by four core values – generosity, wisdom, thankfulness and justice.”

To mark the project’s first year with the school it had a special party featuring balloons, cakes and awards presented to the cashiers.

LifeSavers is a unique programme for primary schools offering a whole school approach, providing resources and training for teachers to embed financial education into the curriculum and support for school savings clubs to give children a practical experience of handling money.

There is also a whole community approach that involves parents, credit unions and others in helping children learn about money.