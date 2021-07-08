Northumberland surgery driving vaccination efforts in North East

The new mobile vaccination unit set up by The Village Surgery.

The Village Surgery, based in Cramlington, secured a five-figure funding package from Lloyds Bank to buy and transform a transit van into a fully functional mobile vaccination and consultancy vehicle.

The new mobile clinic now travels across the North East to help patients in more remote areas, often using local facilities like fire stations as its base.

As the vaccination roll-out continues, the surgery is now working with businesses across the region to vaccinate staff.

Demand for the roving vaccination service has increased over the past few weeks and The Village Surgery has brought in a number of new staff members – including five new apprentices – to support.

David Shannon, managing partner at The Village Surgery, said: “Our mobile vaccination unit has been helping people in remote areas of Northumberland and North Tyneside access vaccinations more easily.

“We have also helped with the recent Covid Delta surge in North Tyneside, by providing a pop-up clinic in several areas with high footfall and providing in excess of 2,000 vaccines in two days.

“We’ve also started helping businesses in the region protect their staff by offering mass, on-site vaccinations. We’ve worked with 4 businesses so far and are expecting to carry out further on-site clinics over the coming weeks and months ahead when booster doses need to be done.

“Thanks to Lloyds Bank, who we’ve had a long-standing relationship with, we’re able to provide this vital service that has benefited thousands of people and is set to help thousands more over the coming months.”

Stuart Harper, healthcare relationship director for the North East & Yorkshire, said: “Now more than ever it is vital to keep the momentum of the vaccination programme going across the North East.

“The Village Surgery is a prime example of a business that is making a huge difference to the regional vaccination effort.