Region’s vaccination lead urges people to get Covid booster vaccine if offered

Dr Yvette Oade, the NHS Clinical Lead for the Covid vaccination programme for North East and Yorkshire, says that vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others.

As hundreds of thousands of text messages and letters go out across England, she is calling on people to book their top-up vaccine as soon as they are invited to ensure they get extra protection ahead of winter.

“The vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family and friends as we head into winter when we know Covid can present a bigger risk to our health,” Dr Oade said.

Those eligible for a booster Covid jab include everyone aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition which puts them at greater risk from the virus.

Dr Oade added: “I encourage anyone who has received an invite to come forward for their booster jab as soon as they can and protect themselves and their loved ones.

"A booster vaccine will prolong the protection you have already developed from your first and second doses ahead of the winter.”

When invited, people can book an appointment online at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by phoning 119.

The booster programme is being delivered through pharmacies, hospital hubs, GP practices and vaccination centres, with people receiving either one dose of Pfizer or half a dose of Moderna.

People could also be offered a booster dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine if they cannot have the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Dr Oade added: “Almost 5.8 million people in the North East and Yorkshire region have been double-jabbed and the booster vaccination will ensure those at greatest risk maintain high levels of protection against Covid-19 this winter.

"With six-and-a-quarter-million first doses delivered in our region, I’m pleased to report that more than 12 million Covid vaccinations have been delivered in the North East and Yorkshire.”