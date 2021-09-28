Teenager urges young people in the region to get Covid vaccination

Amelie Dissanayaka, who’s recovering after contracting Covid-19.

Amelie Dissanayaka, 18, is recovering after contracting Covid-19 last month, said she regretted not getting her Covid jab sooner.

“I wish I had had the vaccine sooner," said Amelie, from Yorkshire. “I put it off and ended up getting really ill with Covid-19.

“I’m still really fatigued which is affecting my revision and performance in school as I’m tired.

"Don’t delay – go and book your vaccine appointment now.”

Amelie’s call for young people to come forward for their Covid jab comes as the NHS announces people aged 16 and 17 may now book their vaccination through the National Booking System.

To support this, thousands of texts are being sent to eligible teenagers with messages appearing as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and including a weblink to the NHS website to make a booking.

In line with guidance from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the NHS is vaccinating this age group with a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine. People within three months of their 18th birthday can book both doses through the national booking service.