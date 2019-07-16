Wallsend dental practice praised for its work

mydentist practice, in Wallsend, has been praised by the Care Quality Commission.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has praised mydentist Laburnum Avenue, Wallsend, following a visit at the end of last year, which showed the practice to be meeting all requirements for being safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs and well led.

During its visit the CQC identified that the practice’s oral health promotion initiative of hosting a ‘tooth fairy day’, where children were invited to the practice to have a lesson in oral health direct from the tooth fairy, was ‘notable practice’.

The CQC uses ‘notable practice’ to recognise dental care that goes above and beyond the regulations, essential for the reforms of dental care services across the UK.

Dentist Dr Karla Stewart said: “I am delighted with the award of notable practice as it highlights the importance of preventative initiatives, particularly for young children, which is something the whole practice has thoroughly embraced.

“Providing the highest standards of care is our top priority so this recognition means a huge amount.”