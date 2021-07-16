Warning over 'very high' pollen count in Northumberland this weekend

Northumberland is set to experience very high pollen counts this weekend.

According to airborne allergens expert and creator of HayMax allergen barrier balm, Max Wiseberg, very high pollen counts will remain in the area until at least Tuesday.

He explained: "A lot of people have been complaining about it being a terrible year for hay fever already. But in the coming five days we’ll see very high pollen counts across the North East region.

“This pollen explosion will be happening because we’ve had hot weather followed by a lot of rain, repeatedly this year, which is perfect for creating the most amount of pollen possible.

"One of the most effective things sufferers can do to combat all of this pollen is to create their own hay fever first aid kit, following the rules carefully . Pharmaceutical remedies are generally based on either antihistamines or steroid nasal sprays.

“However, never take two antihistamines together, never take two steroid nasal sprays together, and consult your pharmacist or doctor about it if you are already taking another medication.”

Symptoms of hay fever can include a runny nose, itchy eyes, sneezing, the sensation of having mucus or soreness at the back of the throat, coughing, tiredness, headaches, and a general feeling of being cloudy-headed.

The high pollen count coincides with a mini-heatwave sweeping the country.