Get on board with Metro initiative

Metro passengers are being encouraged to get on board an initiative.

Nexus, which owns and manages the transport system, initially launched the I Need a Seat scheme in 2017 to make travelling a little bit easier for people less able to stand.

It aims to promote etiquette on the Metro and raise awareness of those who need a seat, including people with a disability or injury, elderly people and people with hidden disabilities and conditions.

The badges, which include a Baby on Board badge for pregnant women, are designed to overcome any awkwardness felt by people asking someone to give up their seat on the Metro.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “We want all our passengers to have a safe and comfortable journey, especially mums-to-be, the elderly and those with both disabilities and health conditions.

“We appreciate not all disabilities and health conditions are visible so commuters might not always notice straight away if someone nearby needs a seat.

“The I Need a Seat badge is designed to help people who are less able to stand feel more confident on the Metro and to make journeys less awkward for them and fellow passengers alike.”

All Metro trains already have a number of designated priority seats intended for those passengers in greatest need of a seat, such as people with a disability, elderly passengers, expectant mothers or people less able to stand.

A priority seat can be used by any passenger, but wherever possible they should be given up to someone with greater need.

For more information on the I Need a Seat and Baby on Board schemes visit www.nexus.org.uk/metro/guide-metro/i-need-seat or www.nexus.org.uk/metro/guide-metro/baby-board or visit your local Nexus Travel Shop.