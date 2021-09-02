Ben Stubbs, 39, from Whitley Bay, included a range of star sculptures to represent the courage and resilience of children going through cancer, but also to the memory and spirit of those who sadly pass away.

He was inspired in particular by the sad loss of an 11-year-old girl, the daughter of friends, to brain cancer in 2016.

Painted pebbles, in keeping with his sand dune coastal theme, were created by families going through cancer so that they could tell their stories.

Ben Stubbs with his 'Little Star' garden design.

His Beautiful Border 'Little Star', created at the NEC in Birmingham, was awarded a Silver Award.

Ben said: "Little Star is inspired by the beauty and resilience of our coastline, especially that of Holy Island

"It was superb to be back at BBC Gardeners' World Live, on behalf of the charity 'Children with Cancer UK'. The event was very busy which meant I was able to raise a lot of money and awareness for the charity.

“Whilst I gained a lot of garden and planting design experience, the highlight and what I'm most proud of is being able to meet those families who helped us with various artwork in the garden.

"They are unfortunately going through cancer now so it was very humbling to meet them, and I'm so glad that they enjoyed being part of 'Little Star'.

“Wining a silver medal was the icing on the cake!”

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/littlestargarden