Looking Back at Admiral Lord Collingwood

Cuthbert Admiral Lord Collingwood was born in The Side in Newcastle on September 26, 1748. He is one of the North East’s greatest heroes.

He went to sea at the age of 13 and became one of the most important commanders in the wars against Napoleon. In 1805 he fought in the Battle of Trafalgar and was second in command to Admiral Nelson. This was his greatest achievement and as a result he received a peerage.

Collingwood died aboard the Ville de Paris on March 7, 1810, according to a memorial erected by his family. Parliament dedicated a memorial to him in St Paul’s Cathedral, where he is buried next to Lord Nelson whom he succeeded in command at the Battle of Trafalgar.

It was 270 years since the birth of Collingwood on Wednesday.