Looking Back at Autocycle Union

There were 66 entrants at this Autocycle Union event held at the Burn Closes, Wallsend, at the end of March 1961, although the bumpy course proved to be too much for some of them.

A total of 27 failed to complete the six laps. A Seaton Delaval rider, M. Gill, won the event with 102 penalty points against him. Second came B.C. Peart, of the Weardale Club, with 112 points. J. Bainbridge, also a member of the Weardale Club, received 113 points.

The Leuchars trophy went to M. McConnachy, of South Shields, the best novice with 219 points. The Weardale Club won the team trophy for the day. Winners of first class awards for good performance were D. Winfield, of South Shields, G.D. Tait of Seaton Delaval, and P. Dugait of Morpeth.

If anyone has further information, please contact Discover@northtyneside.gov.uk