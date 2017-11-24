Looking Back at Benton House

Benton House was built in 1740 by William Bigge and occupied by the family until 1813 when they moved to Linden Hall.

The house had been owned/occupied by a number of people until in 1924, Mrs Smith sold it and all its parkland to Benton Park Estates. The premises and all the land were leased to Benton Park Golf Club, which converted the park into a golf course. When Benton Conservative Club purchased Benton House, the buy included the 18th hole, which became a bowling green, the rest of the course coming under compulsory purchase and used for housing purposes.

The façade of the main building is listed and cannot be altered in any way without applying for permission to North Tyneside Planning Authority.

