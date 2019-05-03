Looking Back at Board Schools

The Shields Daily News for June 2, 1874, reports a momentous day in North Shields when the first two Board Schools opened.

The new Education Act commenced in August 1870 and stated that every child should receive an education. Tynemouth appointed its School Board on January 16, 1871.

Among the men seeking election to the board was John Mavor, a native of Scotland, who had been teaching at the Scotch Church School in the town for 21 years. He became the first headmaster of Western Board School.

The Board’s aim was to create places for 2,700 children of the area who were not catered for by the existing church, private and charity schools. At first children under seven paid 2d per week, under tens 3d, and older ones 4d.

If anyone has more information email discover@northtyneside.gov.uk