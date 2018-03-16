Looking Back at Champney’s butcher’s

This picture of the butcher’s shop owned by Robert Champney shows it at 23 Front Street, Tynemouth.

He moved from Middle Street in 1862 to the larger premises due to the increase in trade.

A quote from a Tynemouth guidebook says that: “Mr Champney, from his long experience, is an expert judge of sound meat, and his customers may rely on the best quality article being served to them.

“The excellent connection enjoyed is due to the great care with which the business is conducted and the scrupulous attention paid to the wants of customers.”

We know the butcher’s was still trading in 1940, but don’t know when it closed.

