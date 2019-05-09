Looking Back at Convalescent Society

In 1859 the Rev John Lintott, Chaplain of Newcastle Infirmary, was instrumental in setting up the Convalescent Society of Newcastle upon Tyne & The Counties of Northumberland & Durham.

A letter was sent out in 1865 calling for subscribers to build a new home as a memorial to Algernon Percy, 4th Duke of Northumberland.

A site on Whitley Links Farm was chosen and Thomas Oliver, of Newcastle, given the job of designing the home. His design called for a stone Gothic building to house 65 males and 25 females, with offices, dining hall, kitchens and laundry.

The foundation stone was laid on July 4, 1867, by Lord Warkworth and the building opened on September 14, 1869, the ceremony being performed by the Dowager Duchess.

A new wing was added in 1879 and further rooms for women in 1883.

