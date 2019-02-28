Looking Back at Cullercoats Back Row

Seen in April 1962, these Cullercoats cottages were 12-17 Back Row.

The deeds to 14 Back Row note the inclusion of Arnold’s or Morden’s Close in the 1710 marriage settlement of John Dove and Mary Hudson. Part of the ground was sold to Zephaniah Haddock, who died on March 23, 1739. His daughters, Patience, Barbara and Margaret, inherited his estate.

In May 1783, part of the land was sold to Patrick Watson, surgeon. In 1798 Watson sold it to a neighbour, Henry Coward, who mortgaged it. He was declared bankrupt in 1816, and the trustees sold the site to James Walker, yeoman.

Family documents went missing, and in 1888 James Walker’s grandson, John Donkin, had to swear that the property had been partitioned many years previously.

