Looking Back at George Dodds Gascoigne

George Dodds Gascoigne was born in Newcastle in 1862, educated at Benjamin Shaw’s academy in Newcastle and entered his father’s furrier business at the age of 15. He took control when his father died.

He made an unsuccessful attempt to enter council in 1903, but later that year was returned unopposed in Percy Ward.

As a young man he joined the Volunteer Force and served three years in 3rd Battalion Northumberland Fusiliers. He was also an amateur cyclist of considerable repute.

He served on various committees and was appointed a magistrate in 1907. He served three terms as Mayor and became an Alderman in January 1919. He was made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough on September 28, 1937.

He died on July 30, 1941.

