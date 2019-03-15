Looking Back at High Street, Wallsend

The National Egg Market, at the corner of Woodbine Avenue, dates the photograph at about 1916.

Some confirmation is offered by the sign for W.E. Davies, on the corner of Sycamore Street. This was a branch of D. Gillis & Co, house furnishers, from 1911 to 1924, but ran under the Davies name for a short period early in the First World War.

John Richardson’s drapery shop, seen on the right, was established about 1902. He lived at nearby Laburnum and Park Avenues until moving to Eastbourne Gardens, Monkseaton, about 1920. In March of that year he died on a train between Howdon and Wallsend.

The shop was held by John Joseph Richardson until 1929, and was later Moore’s Stores.

