Looking back at Holy Trinity Church, North Shields

A notice from September, 1867, stated that Holy Trinity Church in North Shields, though erected little more than 30 years earlier, was in a state of great dilapidation.

Windows were broken, the roof was defective and the tower so insecure that they had to discontinue services.

According to the diocesan architect Hodgson Fowler, the problem stemmed from imperfect understanding of Gothic art and poor construction.

The Local Studies Centre has a faded photo of the church when it was surrounded by allotments. It shows the original octagonal stone lantern, buttresses and pinnacles. The structure almost doubled the height of the tower. It is not clear when it was removed, but the church reopened in November 1868.

