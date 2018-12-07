Looking Back at Joseph Grunson

The shed at the corner of Albert Street and Norman Terrace in Willington Quay has a signboard for Joseph Grunson, boot repairer, who was trading there by 1897.

In 1901, at the age of 21, he lived at 3 West Street with his first wife and daughter. An advertisement in the Shields Daily News for the sale of Robert Purves’ estate in 1902 locates him at 6 Bewicke Street.

The registers of Church Bank cemetery include two children who died there – Robert Walker and Agnes Grunson. Their mother, Jane Grunson, died at George Street in 1906.

The business can be traced at Albert Street as late as 1940. The family were then living at Nelson Terrace, Percy Main, where Winifred Grunson died in 1956. Mr Grunson died in 1973.

If anyone has further details email discover@northtyneside.gov.uk