Looking Back at Joseph Pelton

In 1932 Joseph Pelton contracted with Tynemouth Council for the building of four fish stores on the site of the old Kinnear premises.

First, however, he had to build a retaining wall to hold up the bankside below Trinity Buildings.

The picture was taken as it was completed in the spring of 1933.

At the time Mr Pelton was one of the oldest established builders in North Shields, but this was one of his last contracts.

He and his son Frederick died on succeeding days in May 1934.

The High Beacon Stairs coming down behind the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen were a relatively recent addition to the traditional passages between the High and Low Towns.

From 1933 onwards many were to disappear as the people were moved out to the Ridges Housing Estate.