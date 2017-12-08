Looking Back at Martin Henderson

Martin Henderson was born in Cullercoats in December 1880 and was blind almost from birth.

He went to the Newcastle School for the Blind and started playing the concertina. He made his first public appearance at the age of 16. His first concertina was given to him by James Knott. He also played the oboe, piano and organ.

He started appearing locally around North Shields and Whitley Bay and held concerts at the Grand Hotel and Central Palace of Varieties, which was destroyed by fire in 1900.

He performed in Europe, South Africa and Australia, and on his return to Cullercoats he started to perform busking concerts for local charities.

He was a member of the Freemasons and died on February 10, 1941, at the age of 60, leaving a wife and son.

