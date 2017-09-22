Looking Back at Northumberland Amateur Cup

This photograph of Howdon Royal British Legion’s football team is captioned: “Winners NFA Amateur Cup, NAL Champions. Finalists NAL Charity Cup; Tyne Charities Shield.”

It depicts the players at the end of the 1924-1925 season.

Although a list of names did not accompany the photo, we have subsequently been able to obtain the names from the local newspaper, and a visitor to local studies centre named the goalkeeper as Fred Lothian.

The Legion team played the Bohemians for the Northumberland Amateur Cup on April 18, 1925.

The game took place on a greasy pitch, and the only goal of the match was scored in the 25th minute by Tommy MacDonald, his 55th of the season.

