Looking Back at Pametrada

The Queen Mother visited Pametrada on November 1, 1956.

Pametrada was formed in 1944 as part of a joint research organisation, which carried out shore-based tests on turbines used by the Admiralty and merchant ships. It also supplied designs to improve turbines.

In 1962 Pametrada and the British Shipbuilding Research Association merged into the British Ship Research Association, which later merged with the National Maritime Institute to form British Maritime Technology.

The former Wallsend Research Station is now the Oceana Business Park. Surviving buildings are Pametrada, Ceres House, Northumbria House, Nelson House, Laurel House, workshops and large sheds. The Pametrada Building, former canteen and library are leased to the Pametrada Arts Centre.

If you have any details, email discover@northtyneside.gov.uk